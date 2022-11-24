Fort Myers Beach church requesting chairs and tables to help feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach church is working to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving dinner but needs help seating them.

Pastor Shawn Critser of Beach Baptist Church said tents are set up, and food is being prepared for Thursday dinner at 3:30 PM but is working to borrow available chairs and tables.

Volunteers are welcome to drop off tables and chairs at the church/relief center site until 2 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

The church has been able to pass out hundreds of meals for the last two weeks with the support of local community groups.

Critser said they’ve been able to make Thanksgiving dinner on the beach big with the help of Beach Talk Radio.