Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach church requesting chairs and tables to help feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

By Elisia Alonso
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach church is working to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving dinner but needs help seating them.

Pastor Shawn Critser of Beach Baptist Church said tents are set up, and food is being prepared for Thursday dinner at 3:30 PM but is working to borrow available chairs and tables.

Volunteers are welcome to drop off tables and chairs at the church/relief center site until 2 PM on Thanksgiving Day.

The church has been able to pass out hundreds of meals for the last two weeks with the support of local community groups.

Critser said they’ve been able to make Thanksgiving dinner on the beach big with the help of Beach Talk Radio.

Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
FORT MYERS, FL
Hendry County deputies wrangle bull and cow roaming free in the area

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A bull and a cow were corralled by Hendry County deputies after being spotted roaming free in the area of 6465 County Road 78. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the cow is black and white with an orange fly tag in one ear and a silver metal tag in the other. According to the report, the bull has no markings or tags and is solid black.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
