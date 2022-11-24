ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Hugh Freeze has been named the 31st head football coach in Auburn's 129-year history, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Monday. An experienced head coach at the collegiate level for 12 years, Freeze has quickly elevated each program he's led, including Ole Miss and most recently, Liberty.
