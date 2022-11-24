Irion County’s Cormier Wins UIL State Cross Country Championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tayte Cormier a senior at Irion County high school recently won the UIL State Cross Country Championship by a long-run. Tayte finished with a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds in this year’s course.

Cormier has put in countless hours of work making himself the best version of himself he can possibly be, which is what led him to secure the cross-country state title.

“First there’s joy in finding success and you know winning meets and stuff like that, but that’s actually a fraction of all of it. I find the most joy getting up in the morning and stretching and going for a run and pushing myself. I’m the kind of person that loves challenge and I profit most in an uncomfortable environment. So, just getting out there and pushing myself finding new limits. That’s where the joy comes in for me,” said Cormier.

After winning this year’s cross-country title in Region II-1A, you would think Tayte would sit back and feel accomplished, that isn’t the case. The senior from Irion County high is still hungrier more than ever to show the world just how much he really wants to be great.

“For five years, I’ve had this goal in mind and I thought once I won state, then everything was just going be triumphant and gold. But I can’t let this be the most successful area in my life and I’ve got to use this as a steppingstone to leap up to more successful achievements,” said Cormier.

Tayte now shifts his mind to preparing for the 2022 track season where he will be competing in various of different events for Irion County high school.

