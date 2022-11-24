Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
KCRG.com
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
KCRG.com
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event will feature special menu items created by up to 20 selected restaurants and will run from February 17th - February 26th 2023. “Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is a...
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
KCRG.com
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
KCRG.com
Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses
A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year.
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
KCRG.com
Dubuque County Conservation Board to review policies
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KDTH) - The Dubuque County Conservation Board plans to review policies for private events on conservation land. This according to our radio partner KDTH. This was after an off-road auto event Sundown Mountain Resort hosted in October along Heritage Trail. Participants were allowed to camp on county...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KCRG.com
A sunny and warm Saturday
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people can get time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Two killed on Highway 18 bridge between Marquette and Prairie du Chien. Updated: 48...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
