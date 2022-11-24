Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
KCRG.com
Travelers face few hurdles heading home from Thanksgiving
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people can get time off work in order to make life-saving donations.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
KCRG.com
Applications open for 2023 Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is seeking restaurants for the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event will feature special menu items created by up to 20 selected restaurants and will run from February 17th - February 26th 2023. “Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week is a...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCRG.com
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year.
KCJJ
Iowa man accused of using patron’s debit card to buy drinks
An Iowa man was arrested early Saturday morning at a downtown Iowa City bar after using another person’s debit card to purchase drinks. The incident occurred at DC’s on South Dubuque Street. Bar staff approached an officer around 12:40 am and said they had video footage of a man using another person’s debit card. A review of the video showed the man, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Kollbaum of Anthon Iowa, allegedly using the card a total of four times that night to purchase alcohol at DCs and Brothers.
KCJJ
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
ourquadcities.com
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCRG.com
No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made
People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
