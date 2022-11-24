ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio.

The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road.

Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication.

There was no word on any injuries as of 4:40 p.m.

