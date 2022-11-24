Read full article on original website
Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, odds, prediction
The two teams who started Group G off with a victory will be fighting it out for top spot on Monday with Brazil and Switzerland meeting at Stadium 974. The presumptive favorites in yellow began their tournament in gritty but effective fashion, eventually grinding down a robust Serbia side with two goals from Richarlison in the second half, with the second one a spectacular bicycle kick that's an early contender for goal of the tournament..
World Cup live scores, updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. So far, Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It all began with an exciting and clash between Cameroon and Serbia, chock full of action. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
FIFA World Cup 2022 scenarios, standings, tiebreakers: How can each team advance to the round of 16
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage as some of the groups only have one match remaining. So far, France is the only team to book their passage to the round of 16 but more can join the reigning champs. Qatar have also joined South Africa as the only World Cup hosts to ever fail to make it out of the group stage. But let's take a look at who can join France in the last 16 and what their path is to get there.
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
