Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided.

No other details were provided as to what led up to the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the 2016 Ford pickup was transported to Trident Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the 2003 Toyota pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was positively identified as Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown. The passenger was positively identified as Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

