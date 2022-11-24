ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, SC

Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbqvG_0jLsOWFX00
FILE

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided.

No other details were provided as to what led up to the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the 2016 Ford pickup was transported to Trident Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the 2003 Toyota pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was positively identified as Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown.  The passenger was positively identified as Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a Ladson-area Wednesday shooting is released by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Jermaine Bunch Jr. (27) as the victim of the deadly shooting. Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Police said,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside South Carolina home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A standoff involving the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges.  According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault.  The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

2K+
Followers
398
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy