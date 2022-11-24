ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
KENTWOOD, MI
swmichigandining.com

Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria

Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
DOWAGIAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat, Viking, Martin girls to open hoop seasons

All three area high school girls’ basketball teams will start their seasons this week. Wayland and Hopkins will make their debuts Tuesday evening, as the Wildcats will be host to Forest Hills Northern and the Lady Vikings will travel to Hamilton. Martin will open its season Friday at home...
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Longtime Hopkins activist June Krug dies at age 84

June LaVerne Krug, 84 of Hopkins died Monday, Nov. 28, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan. Born Feb. 15, 1938. in Patoka, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles Davis and Minerva Elliott Wilson Davis. In 1946, June’s family moved her to Hopkins, where she graduated from Hopkins High School Class of 1956.
HOPKINS, MI
Michigan Advance

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722

Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry

Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Wayland school board rejects book ban request

The Wayland Board of Education Monday night turned down a request to remove the book “Oryx and Crake” from the high school library. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, also penned the much more famous but dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a popular television series.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy