Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
Tim Lester out as WMU football head coach
Western Michigan University announced Monday that football head coach Tim Lester would not be returning next season.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following 'legendary' …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022)
swmichigandining.com
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat, Viking, Martin girls to open hoop seasons
All three area high school girls’ basketball teams will start their seasons this week. Wayland and Hopkins will make their debuts Tuesday evening, as the Wildcats will be host to Forest Hills Northern and the Lady Vikings will travel to Hamilton. Martin will open its season Friday at home...
townbroadcast.com
Longtime Hopkins activist June Krug dies at age 84
June LaVerne Krug, 84 of Hopkins died Monday, Nov. 28, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan. Born Feb. 15, 1938. in Patoka, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles Davis and Minerva Elliott Wilson Davis. In 1946, June’s family moved her to Hopkins, where she graduated from Hopkins High School Class of 1956.
Kalamazoo prepares for public meet-and-greet, interviews with city attorney finalists
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three finalists being considered for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney will meet with residents before public interviews in the coming weeks, according to city officials. A public meet and greet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the candidates in the...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
MLive.com
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?. We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks. Patrick...
WOOD
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022)
Grand Rapids Business Journal
What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry
Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland school board rejects book ban request
The Wayland Board of Education Monday night turned down a request to remove the book “Oryx and Crake” from the high school library. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, also penned the much more famous but dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has become a popular television series.
MLive.com
Big-play Belleville pulls away from Caledonia to win second straight D1 state title
Belleville and Caledonia go head-to-head in Division 1 football championship DETROIT, MI -- Bryce Underwood has never shied away from the big moment so when he saw a chance to have an impact on Saturday’s Division 1 state championship game against Caledonia, he delivered. The sophomore quarterback was 15-for-25...
Curbside yard waste pickup extended in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The city of Muskegon has extended its yard waste pickup through next week. Curbside pickup of leaves and brush will occur on normal garbage days through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a notice from the city. It had been scheduled to end this week. Leaves must...
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
