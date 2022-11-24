Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MSU defensive coordinator suspended 1 game
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University’s defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza has been suspended one game and will miss the team’s matchup this Saturday with Weber State. This is Garza’s first season with the team and first suspension at MSU. Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen said...
NBCMontana
MSU's Sprinkle rekindles relationship with former head coach
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State men’s basketball dominated last season, winning the Big Sky conference regular season title, then followed that up by winning the tournament to earn their first trip to the NCAA tourney in 26 years. Head coach Danny Sprinkle is in the process of building...
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
NBCMontana
Main St. in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday
BOZEMAN, Mont — Main Street in Bozeman will be closed Tuesday. Workers will be putting up Christmas decorations in downtown Bozeman. The closure starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until around noon. The city asks everyone to move their cars off Main Street and follow detours.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in a multi family residence around 4:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Water Lily in Bozeman. Bozeman E2 arrived around 4:56 p.m. followed by Truck 3, battalion 1 and Engine 1. Firefighters from Engine 2...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Symphony to host holiday concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Symphony Orchestra will host its second annual Holiday Spectacular concert featuring festive classics. Performances take place on Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 406-585-9774. The Bozeman Symphony released...
