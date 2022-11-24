MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.

