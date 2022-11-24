Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sam, the world champion hide-and-seeker
Meet Sam, and he’s a special KPRC 2 Pet Project pet -- a guinea pig!. Sam is a sweet, gentle guinea pig who, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, loves to play hide and seek in blankets. With a huge personality, Sam also has a big appetite!...
‘House of Ho’ star discusses unthinkable tragedy
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team sits down with Nathan ‘Nate’ Nguyen and Judy Ho from the ‘House of Ho.’ They’ll discuss a run/walk in Sugar Land that will raise funds for the OEC Nguyen Foundation. This foundation honors the children of...
Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Houston Newsmakers: Memorial Park Land Bridge set to open to the public after years of construction
Host Khambrel Marshall provides a first-look at Memorial Park’s Kinder Land Bridge, which is set to be open to the public in December. Memorial park Conservancy President and CEO Shellye Arnold says Houstonians wanted safer crossings along Memorial Drive, and they’re finally getting it. Dec. 1 is World...
25 songs of Christmas
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for the 25 days of Christmas with ‘The 25 Songs of Christmas.’. ‘The 25 Songs of Christmas’ is a popular web series produced in the Houston area, now in its 13th season. The newest season premieres December 1. This year’s season is called Seasons of Love.
Shop Flooring without Leaving Home
HOUSTON – You do not have to travel far to get new flooring for you home. In fact you do not have to travel at all! With 50 Floor, a specialist will come to you. Cyber Monday is traditionally the day websites offer deep discounts, and you can shop without leaving home. When you shop flooring with 50 Floor they send a design specialist out to your home with samples you can see in your home to help you decide what will look perfect when it comes to getting new floors.
SCHOOL CLOSURES: HISD announces district-wide closure for Tuesday as water crisis continues
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled in-person operations for Tuesday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. For the second day in a row, HISD officials announced that all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be...
What we know about Houston’s water boil order
KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools. Houston city officials offered an update on the water boil notice at 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is what they...
Houston boil water notice forces schools to shut down
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Millions of residents in the Houston area are expected to remain under a boil water notice until Tuesday after two transformers at a water treatment plant in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city went offline. At least four area school districts are closed Monday in response.
Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events
HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues
HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Boil water notice issued for parts Fort Bend County, Houston Public Works says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release. According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is...
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Uber driver shot by passenger following argument in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after an Uber driver was shot following an argument with passengers in northeast Houston Sunday. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2724 Quitman around 10:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
Unruly passenger in federal custody after emergency landing on flight headed to Columbus from Houston, FBI says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – An unruly passenger traveling from the Houston area caused a flight to be diverted after an incident that left another passenger in the hospital on Saturday, according to the FBI. Officials say the passenger, who was heading to Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and taken into...
Houstonians catch World Cup fever 🔥⚽
At a few bars scattered across the city, watch parties for the USA vs England match in World Cup soccer took place. KPRC 2 crews settled in at a place called “Drift” on W. 20th in the Greater Heights area. The bar was busy, but some of the...
Ways 2 Save: 6 best toys to resell
HOUSTON – We are always looking for “Ways 2 Save” you money, especially during this holiday season. While your kids are making their holiday wish lists, you might want to check them twice for some of these “hot” resell toys. And if you need cash now, time to go through the toy box, because these are also the items you can sell fast.
🔒 VIP tickets and more are up for grabs in this Trans-Siberian Orchestra sweepstakes
If you’re ready to rock this holiday season, this is the sweepstakes for you. KPRC 2 Insiders have a chance to win VIP tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 2022 Winter Tour. The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing at the Toyota Center on Dec. 29. The popular...
Seen at 7: Exercise tips for staying healthy during the holidays
HOUSTON – Stress and anxiety can take a toll on many during the holidays and with all those holiday meals, especially the desserts, it can be harder to stay in shape. Here are some tips that may be able to keep you on the right path to staying healthy.
