KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sam, the world champion hide-and-seeker

Meet Sam, and he’s a special KPRC 2 Pet Project pet -- a guinea pig!. Sam is a sweet, gentle guinea pig who, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, loves to play hide and seek in blankets. With a huge personality, Sam also has a big appetite!...
‘House of Ho’ star discusses unthinkable tragedy

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team sits down with Nathan ‘Nate’ Nguyen and Judy Ho from the ‘House of Ho.’ They’ll discuss a run/walk in Sugar Land that will raise funds for the OEC Nguyen Foundation. This foundation honors the children of...
Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
25 songs of Christmas

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for the 25 days of Christmas with ‘The 25 Songs of Christmas.’. ‘The 25 Songs of Christmas’ is a popular web series produced in the Houston area, now in its 13th season. The newest season premieres December 1. This year’s season is called Seasons of Love.
Shop Flooring without Leaving Home

HOUSTON – You do not have to travel far to get new flooring for you home. In fact you do not have to travel at all! With 50 Floor, a specialist will come to you. Cyber Monday is traditionally the day websites offer deep discounts, and you can shop without leaving home. When you shop flooring with 50 Floor they send a design specialist out to your home with samples you can see in your home to help you decide what will look perfect when it comes to getting new floors.
What we know about Houston’s water boil order

KPRC 2 knows many of you are asking questions about what happened Sunday that caused the entire city to face a boil water order that’s impacting homes, businesses, and schools. Houston city officials offered an update on the water boil notice at 10:30 a.m. Monday. This is what they...
Houston boil water notice forces schools to shut down

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Millions of residents in the Houston area are expected to remain under a boil water notice until Tuesday after two transformers at a water treatment plant in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city went offline. At least four area school districts are closed Monday in response.
Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues

HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Houstonians catch World Cup fever 🔥⚽

At a few bars scattered across the city, watch parties for the USA vs England match in World Cup soccer took place. KPRC 2 crews settled in at a place called “Drift” on W. 20th in the Greater Heights area. The bar was busy, but some of the...
Ways 2 Save: 6 best toys to resell

HOUSTON – We are always looking for “Ways 2 Save” you money, especially during this holiday season. While your kids are making their holiday wish lists, you might want to check them twice for some of these “hot” resell toys. And if you need cash now, time to go through the toy box, because these are also the items you can sell fast.
