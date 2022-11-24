Read full article on original website
Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire in the Indian River area of Chesapeake damaged a car audio repair shop Sunday. No one was injured. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at Same Day Auto Audio at 1228 S. Military Hwy. A person driving by the business spotted...
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
Firefighters respond to garage fire on Grafton District Road in York County
According to a press release from York County Fire & Life Safety, crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Grafton District Road. This is in the Edgehill subdivision of York County.
Henrico man dies in early morning crash
A 39-year-old Henrico man died in a single-vehicle crash near Parham Road and the Interstate 95 interchange early Sunday morning, police said.
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk for water transmission main repair work
Crash closes lane on I-95 South in Chesterfield
A crash on I-95 South in Chesterfield caused a major backup on Sunday afternoon.
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity
JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart mass shooting with vigil
On Monday, the City of Chesapeake is honoring the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
1 injured in shooting on Thoreau Circle in York
Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tab area York County.
Tractor-trailer hit by train in Windsor; no injuries
WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Windsor. Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer caught fire and part of it went into a nearby ditch at Windsor Boulevard and Route 258, near the Burger King and Dairy Queen. Norfolk Southern confirmed there...
Found: Elderly man missing from Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man with dementia has been found after he was missing from Chesapeake after he walked out of his house Friday evening, and he hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence...
Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News
Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News
VB winter shelter program opens
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
Woman dead, man critically injured in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following an apparent domestic-related incident in Chesapeake late Sunday evening.
Richmond residents hope 2009 traffic study will deter developers from building new Sheetz
A city-commissioned traffic analysis from 2009 highlighted traffic concerns around Richmond, but residents in the Stratford Hills neighborhood are honing in on data involving the intersection at Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road, which they hope will convince city officials to reconsider a plan designed to bring more traffic to the community.
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said.
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. With no regrets, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick …. WAVY's Regina Mobley sat down with outgoing Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick to talk about how he feels as he prepares to retire from public life.
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
Man in custody following barricade situation on Catina Way in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.
