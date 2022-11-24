ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire in the Indian River area of Chesapeake damaged a car audio repair shop Sunday. No one was injured. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at Same Day Auto Audio at 1228 S. Military Hwy. A person driving by the business spotted...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 on-ramp at West Bay Avenue to close for HRBT construction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project. It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer hit by train in Windsor; no injuries

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Windsor. Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer caught fire and part of it went into a nearby ditch at Windsor Boulevard and Route 258, near the Burger King and Dairy Queen. Norfolk Southern confirmed there...
WINDSOR, VA
13News Now

Found: Elderly man missing from Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man with dementia has been found after he was missing from Chesapeake after he walked out of his house Friday evening, and he hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB winter shelter program opens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless. To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. With no regrets, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick …. WAVY's Regina Mobley sat down with outgoing Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick to talk about how he feels as he prepares to retire from public life. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/with-no-regrets-norfolk-councilman-paul-riddick-prepares-to-retire-from-public-life/. Remembering the 6 people killed in the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA

