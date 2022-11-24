Read full article on original website
James Weston
4d ago
I tell you 1 good way to get the city's attention to fix those potholes is to take a post hole digger with you, go to said pothole and dig it out deeper. then plant a small tree in it and put a couple traffic cones around it. Seen this done at another location years ago and it got the point across quickly when trees started appearing in the middle of the nite all over the road. lol
2
A. Wash
3d ago
I was the Property Manager there before and I called for years. The city did nothing. The buses used to pick up on the property. I called JPS to have that done because the buses were tearing up the parking lots on the property. That property itself needs a bulldozer
2
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man. They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register. Police say the suspect left the scene in this car. The suspect...
Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers
Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
WLBT
State calls off plans to hire operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off plans to hire a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made...
WAPT
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
WLBT
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson - clipped version
After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting. Chandler fire department receives grant to provide cancer screenings for firefighters. The City of Chandler was awarded a federal grant worth nearly a million dollars which will provide cancer screenings...
WLBT
City of Durant placed under curfew due to rash increase of violence
DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Durant announced on its Facebook page that a curfew will be enforced effective immediately. On Saturday, November 26, a shooting in Durant claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. Jerreil Allen Jr., had been driving through the 100 block of Moore Street when shots were fired from the front porch of a residence into Allen’s vehicle, according to Durant Police Chief Joseph Head.
WLBT
6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
darkhorsepressnow.com
Brandon man dead in Highway 49 wreck on Friday
A Brandon man was killed in a crash on Highway 49 Friday. According to a release from Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the wreck around 2:30 p.m. to find an overturned 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Phillip Skipper, 25. Authorities say the Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49...
Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
Daughter shoots own mother in head, police say; the mother died the next day
A Mississippi mother who was reportedly shot in the head by her own daughter early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she...
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
WLBT
18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
