Chesapeake, VA

Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend. The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.
FRANKLIN, VA
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy

NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
NORFOLK, VA
VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks

WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
WINDSOR, VA
Norfolk Police arrest man accused of 5 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was behind bars Monday morning after being arrested in connection with five commercial burglaries in Norfolk, the Norfolk Police Department said. Donte Smith was seen leaving the parking lot of an ABC store on August 27 when officers were responding to an alarm call, the department said.
NORFOLK, VA
