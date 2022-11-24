Read full article on original website
Hope & Healing: United Way of South Hampton Roads launches fund following Walmart shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Flowers and balloons sit by the taped-off Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake as a community works to heal. “At a time that we were supposed to be joyful and celebrating Thanksgiving, it was a reminder of pain in our community,” said Kelsey Mohring, a representative with the United Way of South Hampton Roads.
If you get a call or a text from VDH about a COVID-19 booster, don't worry. It isn't a scam.
If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam. This is just a method that the VDH is using to remind people that...
Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center
FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend. The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.
'757 United Prayer Vigil' held in honor of Walmart shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The investigation into Tuesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has entered a new phase. For the first time in days, no police lights flooded the parking lot. Saturday night, city officials announced local investigators, along with those from the FBI, have cleared the...
Remembering Fernando Chavez-Barron | Friend shares memories of the 16-year-old
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials with the City of Chesapeake and Chesapeake Police Department have identified the youngest victim in Tuesday night's mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Supercenter. They had previously withheld his name and photo due to his age. We now know Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, died. Childhood friend...
Newport News man to sue police over claims officers 'brutalized' him
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man who was pulled out of his car and Tased by police officers during a traffic stop now plans to sue the Newport News Police Department. Video of Lawrence Fenner’s June 21 arrest spread across social media. Fenner told reporters at a press conference on Monday that he believed his life was at risk.
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
'He had the gun pointed at me' | Survivor recounts harrowing moments inside Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: Readers may find some details outlined in this story disturbing. On Thanksgiving 2022, families of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims missed a loved one at the dinner table. 13News Now learned some of the families in mourning decided against a holiday gathering. Those who...
Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy
NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks
WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
MAKING A MARK: This foundation gives children facing medical hardship life-changing experiences. Here's how.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chartway Promise Foundation, the charitable arm of Chartway Credit Union, provides life-changing experiences to children facing illness or medical hardship. "These are our children who are most vulnerable in society, and that's who we want to help. We want to help them, give them hope,...
UPDATE: Police say barricade situation in Newport News has ended peacefully
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted...
One dead after shooting in Newport News, man in custody
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man in custody Sunday night. According to a news release, officers were sent to the 900 block of 37th Street at 11:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they...
Norfolk Police arrest man accused of 5 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was behind bars Monday morning after being arrested in connection with five commercial burglaries in Norfolk, the Norfolk Police Department said. Donte Smith was seen leaving the parking lot of an ABC store on August 27 when officers were responding to an alarm call, the department said.
2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake. The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by...
