West Virginia put a long season to rest Saturday (maybe?) and put an end to some lengthy streaks along the way. The Mountaineers took a wet and winding road to a victory against Oklahoma State that at least heightens the intrigue about what happens next. We discuss the win over the Cowboys, the pivotal performances, the critical moments and the feather in the head coach's cap ... and then it's onto the captivating content. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO