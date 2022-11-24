Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shane Lyons Answers Whether or Not He Would Fire Neal Brown if He Were Still WVU AD
Things in Morgantown are messy, to say the least. The football program has taken a turn for the worse and is in the midst of it worst four-year period it has seen this century. Because of that, athletic director Shane Lyons was fired and there has been speculation that head football coach Neal Brown might be next.
How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy. Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards. WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa. No stats recorded. WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers. Played in twelve games. Recorded...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Finishes Fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 against Florida, the Mountaineers finished fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Sunday night. WVU went 2-1 during the tournament. West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55 During their time in Portland, West Virginia lost to the...
voiceofmotown.com
The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Speaks!
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former director of athletics at West Virginia University, Shane Lyons, spoke on MetroNews Statewide Sportsline, and he really didn’t hold anything back!. Lyons, who was recently forced to resign, said that he felt betrayed by university president Gordon Gee and was shocked...
wvsportsnow.com
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What the Mountaineers said following their victory over OSU
Here is what West Virginia coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers had to say following their victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19 on Saturday. Brown on ending OSU’s win streak against West Virginia:. "Streak busters today. That was kind of the motivation this week, so we talked about...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
Defensive Back Celebrated What He Thought Was Incomplete Pass
West Virginia defensive back Malachi Ruffin was on the wrong end of an embarrassing play this Saturday afternoon. During the first half against Oklahoma State, Ruffin thought he broke up a pass intended for Braydon Johnson. As a result, he let out a brief celebration on the field. However, the...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma State game
West Virginia put a long season to rest Saturday (maybe?) and put an end to some lengthy streaks along the way. The Mountaineers took a wet and winding road to a victory against Oklahoma State that at least heightens the intrigue about what happens next. We discuss the win over the Cowboys, the pivotal performances, the critical moments and the feather in the head coach's cap ... and then it's onto the captivating content. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WBOY
WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
Comments / 1