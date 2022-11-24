Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
WBTV
Clear bag policy begins Monday at sporting events for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new policy goes into effect on Monday requiring that only clear bags can be used to carry belongings into sporting events at Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Under the new policy, all bags are subject to search before entry into sporting events. After the clear bag is...
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Its safe to say that when Monday morning rolls around -- most teenagers aren't exactly thrilled to go to school. When officers arrived, the Park Ranger, 35-year-old Patrick Barringer was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Child, dogs rescued from burning vehicle, Rock Hill man charged. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
State, city grant with help historic African-American school in North Carolina
The school, built in the 1920s, was constructed for African-Americans who worked in the area during segregation.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WXII 12
Greensboro native returns home to conduct one of the Triad's popular holiday symphony performance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch the full interview above. "A Carolina Christmas" Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Winston-Salem for its 10th year. This season, "cirque de la symphonie" returns to thrill audiences with a show full of holiday music. WXII guest, Chelsea Tipton, a Greensboro native has won over...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WBTV
CMPD investigating shooting of Parks & Rec employee at north Charlotte park
The owner of Manolo’s bakery raised money to help bakeries in Kyiv and Bucha. Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers. Those who knew Jason most intimately spoke about a man of great character. Avoiding Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
qcnews.com
Catawba shooting on busy holiday shopping weekend
The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
WBTV
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - John Holmes is a public transit pro. “I’ve been using Charlotte’s public transit more frequently since 2020,” Holms said. He’s used bus stops across the city and is no stranger to just standing around and waiting. “The longest I’ve had to wait...
wschronicle.com
The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Meet Winston-Salem’s own ‘Mr. Fix It,’ Julian Martin
“Being a young tinkerer, I would take my toys apart and then put them back together to understand how they worked. Even when I was able to rebuild them successfully, I would still get in trouble for it,” joked Julian Martin. He’s the owner and CEO of Appetite 4 Repairs, Inc. The company’s name is the perfect fit for Julian and his team. “I’ve always had an appetite to know how something works. I had to know, Busta!” said Julian.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving
LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
WBTV
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County family maintains son’s legacy with flag football game
6-year-old Cameron Robertson died in a car crash in 2021. His family launched a sports academy to help keep his name alive.
