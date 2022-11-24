Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.

