Will Smith ‘completely understands’ if audiences avoid his films post Oscars slap
Will Smith says he “completely understands” if audiences aren’t ready to watch him on screen ahead the release of his first film since he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, but he hopes his actions won’t “penalise” the film, which is being released ahead of awards season.
Collin Gosselin: Mom Kate institutionalizing me left me ‘hopeless,’ in ‘dark place’
Collin Gosselin says his estranged mom’s decision to institutionalize him at 12 years old caused serious “damage” and left him in a “dark place.” The 18-year-old candidly discussed his experience at two “scary” facilities in a rare TV interview, sharing that he “learned a lot” about himself after Kate Gosselin sent him away. “I was in a dark place mentally,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he continued. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. I didn’t really know even...
"Game Of Thrones" Star Gwendoline Christie Said Her New Role In "Wednesday" Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On-Screen"
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Gotham Awards Winners List – Updating Live
The 32st annual Gotham Awards is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live from in-person event at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. See the winners and remaining nominees in all 12 categories, including gender-neutral performer awards, below. You can watch the livestream here. Traditionally among the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, the Gothams honor the best of American film and TV, other than the Best International Feature and Best Documentary. The Best Feature nominees are Focus Features’ Tár; Everything Everywhere All at Once and Aftersun, both from A24; Mubi’s The Cathedral; and Cinema Guild’s Dos Estaciones. Todd Field’s Tár topped all titles...
NBC Connecticut
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer of ‘Fame' and ‘Flashdance' Title Tracks, Dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983's “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her...
