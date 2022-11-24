The 32st annual Gotham Awards is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live from in-person event at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. See the winners and remaining nominees in all 12 categories, including gender-neutral performer awards, below. You can watch the livestream here. Traditionally among the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, the Gothams honor the best of American film and TV, other than the Best International Feature and Best Documentary. The Best Feature nominees are Focus Features’ Tár; Everything Everywhere All at Once and Aftersun, both from A24; Mubi’s The Cathedral; and Cinema Guild’s Dos Estaciones. Todd Field’s Tár topped all titles...

