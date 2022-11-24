Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Debuts Kurogiri's Surprising New Form
My Hero Academia has woven a rather complex story since it debuted, and right now, some of its biggest twists are paying off at last. The manga is in its final act, after all. That means all eyes are on our heroes and villains as the war for humanity's future carries on. And not long ago, the act took everyone by surprise by giving Kurogiri a new form.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Introduces an All-New Squad
Bleach Monday is back, and of course, that means there is a new episode of the anime out for fans to enjoy. As you can imagine, all eyes were on the anime today following Ichigo's bout with Yhwach, and you can hardly blame them. The Soul Society is fraying at the seams, and its leaders are scattered if not dead. And so this week, well – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took the time to introduce a new squad to the world.
ComicBook
Naruto: Sakura VA Chie Nakamura Announces Indefinite Hiatus Over Health Issues
Today, the Naruto fandom is sending love to one of their own as a star from the anime has announced a temporary leave from the series. Chie Nakamura announced through their talent agency Axl One they are stepping back from acting. This decision comes after the voice actress was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, and Nakamura's team says the actress will be out of work for a yet-known period of time.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Reveals Hilarious BTS Photos Including Tim Burton Stuffed in a Locker
After years of wondering what Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family would be for decades, Netflix's Wednesday has been released on the streamer, an event they celebrated by showing off new photos of the filmmaker bringing the series to life. Members of the Addams Family have always been outcasts in their various communities, with the new series starring Jenna Ortega highlighting the ways in which even Wednesday might struggle to fit in with her peers, which is an approach to the character that specifically appealed to Burton and ignited his interest in telling this story. You can check out some behind-the-scenes images from Wednesday below, with all eight episodes now streaming on Netflix.
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
ComicBook
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Chapter 3 Finale Spoilers
Fortnite's Chapter 3 finale event is set to take place later this week, but it seems a lot of details are leaking ahead of time. The @FNBRWatch Twitter account has compiled and shared many of these leaks, which originated on Discord. Reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiiaBR believes these leaks are coming from an Epic Games employee, as they seem to be fairly legitimate. For many Fortnite fans this might be a little disappointing, and those that want to actively avoid these spoilers should be careful on social media, as they seem to be spreading fast!
ComicBook
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
