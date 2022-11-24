ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

CBS Miami

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: November 27, 2022

Growing Nebraska through agriculture, the governor-elect shares his vision for livestock expansion. The first farmer to become governor in more than a century, we hear from Jim Pillen. Plus could Nebraska be the next frontier for dairy?. And a new ag director, reaction to the choice to lead the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can't, or won't, stop our drinking water from getting worse

The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

2022 has above-average number of traffic deaths on Nebraska highways

KEARNEY, Neb. — In 2022, Nebraska saw above-average number of traffic deaths. Over 235 people have died in Nebraska highways this year, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). That’s the highest number of fatalities in 15 years. Compared to 2021, the number of fatalities on highways increased...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wintry mix forecast for southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cass and Otoe counties. Snow and freezing drizzle are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. Ice accumulation is possible with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory

CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
CROFTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts names Sheridan County Attorney to judicial appointment

CHADRON, Neb. -- A new judge will be joining the bench in the Panhandle next year following an appointment earlier this week. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Sheridan County Attorney Aaron Conn of Rushville to succeed retired 12th Judicial District County Judge Russ Harford of Chadron. Conn will be...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE

