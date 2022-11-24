Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
kotatv.com
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
county17.com
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
kotatv.com
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
KEVN
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
KEVN
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brandon Tyon, 43 of Rapid City, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”. Besides 18 months in prison, Tyon will also serve three years of supervised release. Tyon pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in August.
