RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO