TULSA, Okla. — A couple from Oregon made a stop in Broken Arrow on Saturday as part of their mission to right a long-lasting wrong. "Met a Vietnam Veteran from the country of New Zealand and had a wonderful talk with him, and in parting I said, 'you probably weren't treated how our guys were.' And he said, 'oh, yes we were. I was spit on and called a baby killer,'" recalled Ken Buckles.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO