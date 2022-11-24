Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
Reasor's to match Salvation Army Red Kettle donations up to $5,000 on Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Reasor's is welcoming back the red kettle bell ringers for another season. All donations collected from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 15 Reasor's locations will be matched by the Salvation Army. “We are proud to host such a wonderful organization and to be a...
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new Tahlequah storefront in Cherokee Springs Plaza
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated its grand opening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah on Monday at its new location in Cherokee Springs Plaza. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr welcomed nearly 75 guests for the official ribbon-cutting before the store opened to the public.
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
2022 holiday shipping deadlines
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With December here and Christmas near, holiday packages will soon appear. But to make sure they're on time, don't forget the shipping deadline. Dec. 17 – Retail Ground Service & First-Class Mail Service. Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service. Dec. 23 – Priority...
Winterfest celebrating 15th anniversary in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating it's 15th anniversary, Winterfest still has the magic to leave you speechless. Luliana Wheat is one of the folks who helps make it all happen, and also makes skating look easy. "Obviously I skate and so I make sure that everything’s running ok on...
Philbrook Museum begins Festival Nights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum kicked off it's Christmas countdown Friday night with the beginning of Festival Nights. The mansion lit up with over 23 acres of lights. "There is tens of thousands of lights that are out here, plus music that are synced to the lights...
Couple visits Broken Arrow as part of mission to show gratitude to Vietnam veterans
TULSA, Okla. — A couple from Oregon made a stop in Broken Arrow on Saturday as part of their mission to right a long-lasting wrong. "Met a Vietnam Veteran from the country of New Zealand and had a wonderful talk with him, and in parting I said, 'you probably weren't treated how our guys were.' And he said, 'oh, yes we were. I was spit on and called a baby killer,'" recalled Ken Buckles.
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
Only 4 weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail, USPS says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Cyber Monday, when millions of shoppers, who prefer going online rather than standing in line to buy holiday gifts, shop for deals across the internet. The increase in online buying creates a lot of work for the United States Postal Service. Because of...
US Postal Service looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
Tulsa police warn of gun thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 40 guns a month are reported stolen from Tulsans' cars, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half were stolen while the car was unlocked. These reports...
Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
White Christmas Sing-a-Longs return to Circle Cinema in December
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The nonprofit Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” Sing-A-Longs with nine special screenings on December weekends. The Sing-A-Longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.
University of Tulsa parts ways with coach Philip Montgomery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa and football head coach Philip Montgomery are parting ways, NewsChannel 8 confirmed Sunday. TU decided to make a change to the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, according to a press release from the university's athletics department. “This was an...
