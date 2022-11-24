Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
NebraskaTV
Reindeer and John Deere: Aurora celebrates the season with tractor parade
AURORA, Neb. — Santa depends on his reindeer but did you know he also relies on John Deere?. Hamilton County is one of the state's top corn producers and while lights keep farmers working late into the night during harvest, it doesn't look like this!. Folks decorated their tractors...
KSNB Local4
Felony charge dismissed in Hwy 34 car-pedestrian crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A felony charge against an Aurora man has been dismissed after the State failed to meet its burden of proof for the charge, said Hamilton County Judge Lynelle Homolka in court documents. According to officials, 50-year-old Phillip Wiles was charged in Hamilton County Court with...
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island community supports family as daughter suffers from health issues
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In April, Jenn and Jason Soria had their daughter Lelia. Though they learned early in their pregnancy that there were complications with her lungs and kidneys, the Soria’s relied on their faith and family to get them through it. “They basically told us to...
NebraskaTV
Besides the men's shelter, all other essential services are open at GI Salvation Army
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After multiple resignations earlier this year, the Salvation Army in Grand Island had to close their men’s shelter temporarily, but all of their other essential services are up and running. All of their 'Fellowship and Ministry Opportunities' and their 'Food Ministries', including the Food...
klkntv.com
Driver caught with meth pipe, weed, open liquor bottles, gun & a big knife, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man whose SUV was full of drugs, weapons and liquor. This happened just after midnight on Saturday, near West 4th and North Eddy Streets. Officers say they first noticed Sergio Lopez-Perez was driving with bad tail...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
NebraskaTV
The Christmas City hosts its annual Christmas parade
MINDEN, Neb. — Minden has started it's holiday festivities with the annual Christmas parade. Families went out to the courthouse square for the parade where candy was thrown to kids, lights turned on and Santa made an appearance. “I live in Colorado but a lot of my family and...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Pet Diabetes Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and that includes our furry friends too. Dr. Pao Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said there is similarities in diabetes in pet and humans. “Dogs get type one diabetes more often, which means that your body won't produce enough insulin,...
NebraskaTV
Upland man charged in disturbance takes plea deal, sentenced to time served
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man charged in connection to a reported disturbance at a home in Upland last week has pled guilty and was sentenced to time served. According to Franklin County Court records, Elliott Johannsen, 31, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic assault. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner to third-degree domestic assault.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
Comments / 0