Hot Springs, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023

So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023

One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls adds new cops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Christmas season upon us, our furry friends are not forgotten. Coming up will be the “Tinsel and Tails” crafty and bake sale at the Sioux Falls Area Humane society. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gophersports.com

Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention

A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Moore drops 18, Augustana women defeat DWU 89-66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan, 89-66, in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. Augustana pushes its win streak to five, being undefeated so far this season. Dakota Wesleyan remains 5-1 as the No-6 ranked NAIA program played the contest as an exhibition. Izzy Moore […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

