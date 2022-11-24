ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Palmer declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb — Huskers wide receiver Trey Palmer announced Saturday on social media that he will not be returning to Nebraska next season to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. In one season at Nebraska, Palmer set single-game (237) and single-season (1,043) records for receiving yards. He also ranks...
