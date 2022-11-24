ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
DENVER, CO
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady

A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
TAMPA, FL
“Football guys” are killing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Football guys” started as a phrase of endearment, but it is turning into something that has a negative connotation as seen with teams like the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are dying before our eyes because the coaching staff, a group of people that have their ways set in an era of the game that doesn’t exist anymore, are unable to adapt to the modern game of football.
TAMPA, FL
Parris Campbell pays tribute to Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins before MNF

Parris Campbell honored his former Ohio State teammate and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of Monday Night Football. Back in April, former Washington and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away at the age of 24. While he was doing some offseason training with Steelers teammates, Haskins was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of a highway in Florida. The Steelers paid tribute to Haskins, with players wearing his No. 3 on their helmets for the entire 2022 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
BALTIMORE, MD
