Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
Court appearance delayed for mom of 10-year-old girl accused of shooting, killing woman
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman whose 10-year-old daughter isaccused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting was expected in court Monday, but the appearance was moved to February. Even though police say she didn't pull the trigger, she is charged with manslaughter for the victim's death. The mother,...
Troopers search for a suspect after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Flagler County. It happened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay Road. Troopers said that a 51-year-old woman was found lying in the grass median. She was...
WSFA
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
fox35orlando.com
Authorities Investigating Possible Hit-and-Run Death of Pedestrian Woman on U.S. 1
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what may be a hit and run or the unexplained death of a pedestrian woman found dead in a ditch near Plantation Bay, off of U.S. 1, this morning. There were indications of a vehicle crash at...
ormondbeachobserver.com
OBPD searches for suspect in domestic stabbing
Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a 39-year-old suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, and found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, and his condition is considered to be non-life threatening.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
Ocoee police seeking driver in deadly hit & run crash
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for help tracking down the driver involved in a crash that left one person dead early Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive near the Forestbrooke community just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
fox35orlando.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
leesburg-news.com
Firefighters extricate seriously injured patient after crash on Thanksgiving Day
A two-car collision on Thanksgiving Day in Leesburg resulted in serious injuries to one occupant. The seriously injured patient was extricated from a red Toyota which was involved in a crash with a Ram pickup truck on Citrus Boulevard. Leesburg Fire Rescue units and EMS responded to the accident scene...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman admits to police she has drugs in her purse
A Leesburg woman was arrested last week on drug possession charges in Eustis. A Eustis police officer saw a red Saturn car swerve into the opposite lane of traffic while traveling southbound on Moir Street. The Saturn came to a complete stop just prior to the intersection of west Woodward Avenue and Morin Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at that intersection.
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
