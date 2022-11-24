ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Ukraine native heading home to help family

Full story of a Ukrainian woman leaving to visit family in the war-torn country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer to end hunger in East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand this holiday season. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves 18 counties across the region towards one goal: to end hunger. In 2021, it was reported that 200,000 East Tennesseans face food insecurity every year, however, you can do your part to lower that number.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mobile Meals holiday gift drive

Mobile Meals shares Thanksgiving success and talks about its upcoming gift-giving efforts for homebound seniors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Health Watch: Child warrior continues cancer battle

In this week's Health Watch, we're catching up with a young warrior who has been battling cancer since childhood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cyber Monday: Safe online shopping tips

Knoxville Police officials share how consumers can stay safe while shopping this Cyber Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

