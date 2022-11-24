Read full article on original website
Related
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, What Is Your Story?
Share your experience.
Mayim Bialik reveals the most surprising thing she’s learned from hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
What is the “Jeopardy!” host schedule? How long is Ken Jennings hosting “Jeopardy!”? When will Mayim Bialik host “Jeopardy!”? What happened to “Celebrity Jeopardy!”? When will “Celebrity Jeopardy!” return?
Collin Gosselin: Mom Kate institutionalizing me left me ‘hopeless,’ in ‘dark place’
Collin Gosselin says his estranged mom’s decision to institutionalize him at 12 years old caused serious “damage” and left him in a “dark place.” The 18-year-old candidly discussed his experience at two “scary” facilities in a rare TV interview, sharing that he “learned a lot” about himself after Kate Gosselin sent him away. “I was in a dark place mentally,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he continued. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. I didn’t really know even...
"Game Of Thrones" Star Gwendoline Christie Said Her New Role In "Wednesday" Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On-Screen"
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Gotham Awards Winners List – Updating Live
The 32st annual Gotham Awards is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live from in-person event at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. See the winners and remaining nominees in all 12 categories, including gender-neutral performer awards, below. You can watch the livestream here. Traditionally among the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, the Gothams honor the best of American film and TV, other than the Best International Feature and Best Documentary. The Best Feature nominees are Focus Features’ Tár; Everything Everywhere All at Once and Aftersun, both from A24; Mubi’s The Cathedral; and Cinema Guild’s Dos Estaciones. Todd Field’s Tár topped all titles...
Comments / 0