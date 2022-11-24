Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
hammerandrails.com
Was This the Best Purdue Sports Weekend Ever?
I don’t think in my wildest dreams I expected Purdue to go 4-0 this weekend and add in a victory by Nebraska over the Hawkeyes plus Volleyball makes the NCAA Tournament and you’ve got a pretty perfect weekend for Purdue fans. Just pure entertainment from Thursday through Sunday. It was glorious.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game
That’s a wrap on the regular season. Purdue finished the season 8-4 but most importantly they finished as outright champions of the Big Ten West. That’s right, Purdue is the outright champion of the Big Ten West. Just like we all thought would happen after the losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Never a doubt. Just don’t read anything further on our Twitter account or on this site. I’ve deleted all evidence to the contrary.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Reaches First Back-To-Back 8+ Win Season In 15 Years
Purdue’s gutsy win on Saturday, keeping the Bucket, and clinching the Big Ten West puts them at 8 wins on the season. Last season Brohm led the Boilers to a 9-4 record after their offensive showdown in the Music City Bowl. Having an 8+ win season is good, doing it two years in a row is downright tough. No, maybe not for teams like Alabama and Georgia but we aren’t them and we know that.
hammerandrails.com
Edey and Loyer honored by B1G for play in the PK85
Following their impressive run over the Thanksgiving Holiday at the PK-85 that saw the Purdue Boilermakers defeat West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke, Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer have been honored by the B1G. Edey averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1 assist during the three game stretch that...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Jumps to 5th in the AP Poll
Well, if it was a secret heading into this weekend about how good the Purdue Boilermakers could be this season it certainly isn’t now. After a historic run for the program over the last two weeks with victories over Marquette, West Virginia, #6 Gonzaga, and #8 Duke, Purdue has jumped from 24th in last weeks AP Poll to 5th. They are the highest ranked B1G team coming out of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The 19 spot jump marked the largest in school history (previously 11).
hammerandrails.com
Key Moments | Purdue vs. Gonzaga | PK85 Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers started off slowly again against the Duke Blue Devils but were able to settle into the game and eventually grab one of the premier wins for the program over the last twenty years. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most important moments from the game using stills for an in-depth explanation.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Duke | Quick Preview & Game Thread
Purdue enters the PK-85 Championship Game winning three games in a row versus high major programs in Marquette, West Virginia, and Gonzaga. That may be the best three game stretch for any program up to this point in the season with a chance to put an exclamation point on their non-conference season with a victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
hammerandrails.com
Game Wrap: Purdue Handily Wins Phil Knight Tournament Over Duke In Final
Okay so...the Boilermakers started out looking shaky before they quickly turned into one of the most well-oiled machines in college basketball. The first few minutes included a lot of turnovers by the Boilermakers, but the Blue Devils simply could not take advantage. Duke started off 1-4 from the stripe, Purdue kept poking the ball away to create transition points, and the the ball movement looked like the ‘96 Bulls or the ‘14 Spurs. Then, Zach Edey took over while staying out of foul trouble, drawing double teams while knowing when to pass, and when to shoot and, specifically, when to drop-step for easy (for him, at least) semi-hook shots. Even his left-handed hooks looked good enough to make 2022 Purdue men’s basketball world-beaters.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread
Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 30 - Indiana 16 - The Bucket Remains In Its Proper Home - On To Indy!
The Big10 West leading Purdue Boilermakers knocked off the Indiana Hoosiers 30-16 on a dreary day in Bloomington, Indiana. The win secures the Old Oaken Bucket and the Big10 West for Purdue. They face Michigan in the Big10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd (8 P.M).
