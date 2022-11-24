Read full article on original website
Letter: We can’t get disabled community members a reduced-price parking pass?
The new parking protocol of the town of Vail is a contentious issue for many people. The town chose to use an IT consulting company to handle all aspects of parking. I have communicated with town officials and Town Council members. My personal issue is the discontinuation of the handicapped parking pass. I feel it is very important to provide members of the disabled community with the modest benefit of a reduced-price parking pass.
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Time machine: 30 years ago, Snag Park enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders on Vail Mountain following 30-acre clearing project
The new Hotel Talisa opened to guests after an 18-month renovation project. The hotel, formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, was purchased by Los Angeles-based Laurus Corp. in late 2015, the Vail Daily reported. “When Laurus first announced the renovation project in early 2016, the work was expected to take...
Eagle County Gives rally for 60 nonprofits set for Nov. 29 at 4 Eagle Ranch
Each year, over 60 nonprofit organizations in the Eagle River Valley come together in collaboration for Colorado Gives Day through the community organization, Eagle County Gives. Founded in 2010, Eagle County Gives is a coalition of over 60 Vail Valley nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity, and awareness...
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season
I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family
More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek
Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek. Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5...
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
A race to the finish for Buttermilk’s base overhaul
With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s Opening Day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area. The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.
Edwards residents start petition to move school bus stop over safety concerns￼
Families in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community in Edwards have garnered significant communal support to relocate a school bus stop in the neighborhood. “¡Dígale al Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle que los estudiantes en las trailas de Edwards se merecen algo mucho mejor!” or “Tell the Eagle County School District that the students in the Edwards trailers deserve much better!” reads the petition, which has gathered over 300 signatures advocating for the school district to provide a safer bus stop for the children living in the Edwards trailers.
New flavors in the outdoors: Avon startup receives $250,000 state grant
Avon startup Oso Adventure Meals was awarded a $250,000 Advanced Industries Grant last week to support the development of the freeze-dried meal company, which specializes in bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to the outdoor food industry. The Advanced Industries grant program distributes state funding to promote the growth of local businesses...
Sustainable Vail: Destination Stewardship Plan to provide a roadmap for Vail’s future
For the last year, the town of Vail and six key community partners including U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Vail Recreation District, Holy Cross Energy and Walking Mountain Science Center have come together in the Steward Vail planning process. The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and Destination Stewardship Plan that will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving economy.
Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade improvements
The town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.
Vail Valley Jet Center honored for its sustainability efforts
“Private air travel” and “sustainability” don’t often appear in the same sentence. But the Vail Valley Jet Center is making some significant improvements. The Jet Center, which hosts private aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport, was recently honored with a Climate Action Award from Walking Mountains Science Center.
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
10th Mountain Chapter will join volunteers for annual Wreaths Across America effort
The 10th Mountain Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating locations Minturn Riverview Cemetery, Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle, Cedar Hills Memorial Cemetery in Gypsum, Vail Memorial Park in East Vail, Greenwood Cemetery in Red Cliff, McCoy Cemetery in McCoy and Freedom Park in Edwards as part of the national organization’s Sponsorship Program. This is the third year that the10th Mountain Chapter will participate in the national program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
