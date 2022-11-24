Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet, lashes out at reporter’s characterization of it
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.”
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
NBC Sports
Report: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Nathan Peterman to start for Bears after Trevor Siemian injured in pregame warmups
The Bears are down to their third-string quarterback today against the Jets. Nathan Peterman, who was just called up from the practice squad yesterday, will start today. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Second string quarterback Trevor Siemian was preparing to start, but he suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups, and that leaves Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints
SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Chiefs plan to sign Melvin Gordon
Veteran running back Melvin Gordon is heading to Kansas City. Gordon is expected to sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Broncos cut Gordon last week after deciding that his production wasn’t worth his frequent fumbling. He had 90 carries for 318 yards and 25 catches for 223 yards for the Broncos in 10 games before he was released. He also had five fumbles.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
There are six days remaining on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert's recent comments about the 49ers, star "wide back" Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
NBC Sports
Commanders announce Chase Young will not play
The Commanders will have to wait at least another week to get defensive end Chase Young back. Young, who had been listed as questionable for today’s game against the Falcons, was officially ruled out on Sunday morning. “We have downgraded DE Chase Young (knee/illness) to out for today’s game,”...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy says Jaylon Smith jumping into a pile was not a dirty play
When Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith jumped into a pile of players on Thanksgiving, landing on Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, it looked more like a flying elbow in pro wrestling than a legitimate football play. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Smith wasn’t doing anything dirty. McCarthy said that Smith...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Lions sign James Houston to active roster, put Charles Harris on IR
Linebacker James Houston had a positive impact for the Lions in last Thursday’s loss to the Bills and he’ll get more opportunities to help the team out after a Monday roster move. The Lions announced that they have signed Houston to the active roster from the practice squad....
