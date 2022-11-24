ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

“I didn’t do anything”: West Monroe man arrested for stealing vehicle and shoplifting; allegedly swallowed Fentanyl before arrest

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pecanland Mobile Home & R.V. Park in Monroe, La. in reference to a stolen vehicle being located. Upon arrival, deputies went on to further investigate the stolen vehicle claim by observing security camera footage from the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 594.

According to officials, they observed the suspect arriving at the gas station in the stolen vehicle and entering the establishment. Deputies also observed the suspect allegedly shoplifting a baseball cap, a Starbucks drink, and several food items before leaving the gas station.

Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

Authorities went on to make contact with the suspect who allegedly stated, “I know why y’all are here, I didn’t do anything.” According to the suspect, he used methamphetamine an hour prior to entering the gas station and also swallowed Fentanyl before deputies arrived.

The suspect was immediately transported to a local hospital for evaluation, then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. During questioning, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Koby Lee Johnson.

Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

Johnson advised deputies that he was picked up at the gas station by a friend who was driving the stolen vehicle. Johnson went on to allegedly say that the friend then left the vehicle at his residence and planned to retrieve it later; however, camera footage shows Johnson in the driver’s seat.

He was charged with Misrepresentation During Booking, Shoplifting, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

