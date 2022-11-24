Cattaraugus County: Man gets shot during a domestic dispute. On November 27, 2022, Machias-based Troopers arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55, of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony) for recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon. At 7:48 p.m. that day Troopers responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation alleges that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated to another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO