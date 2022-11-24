Read full article on original website
New York State Police reports
Cattaraugus County: Man gets shot during a domestic dispute. On November 27, 2022, Machias-based Troopers arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55, of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony) for recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon. At 7:48 p.m. that day Troopers responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation alleges that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated to another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
NYS Cannabis: “home deliveries in a couple of weeks,” reports Newsday
Read state announcements of retail dispensaries, draft of upcoming law. The new world of legal cannabis in New York State is about to emerge after years of incubating within the newly formed Office of Cannabis Management(OCM.) The office reported that 36 licenses have been approved for the first retail dispensaries in the state:
