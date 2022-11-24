Read full article on original website
Rent and home prices continue to drop nationwide. Will SLO County’s market follow?
Housing affordability also began an incremental recovery from a 15-year low in SLO County, as markets cooled statewide.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city
The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $939,778. The average price per square foot was $509.
SLO County weather: Strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
Woman found dead on Santa Maria sidewalk
Santa Maria police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman found in the city early Monday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gunner
Shy 5-year-old spent time living outside after owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Gunner from Woods Humane Society North County. Gunner can be shy and will probably be hiding when we first meet, but he is an absolute sweetheart! You just may not discover that until you sit down next to him. He’s got serious lap cat vibes but needs to feel safe before he can give you his heart.
Rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Storm systems could bring over an inch of rain over four-day period. – A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting over 1.2-inches of rain accumulation over a four-day period starting on Thursday. Daytime highs this week should start in...
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo
Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
esterobaynews.com
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
