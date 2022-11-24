Read full article on original website
WAFF
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient...
WAFF
Southbound lanes reopened after Four-vehicle crash on Memorial Pkwy.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A four-vehicle crash caused a delay on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway near Bob Wallace Ave. Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one vehicle flipped over around 4:50 p.m. The spokesperson also said that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
WAFF
Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. On Monday, a...
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
WAFF
Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
WAFF
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WAFF
The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s 30th annual Can-a-thon event kicked off Monday, November 28th, and runs until December 9th. The goal is to provide those in the Tennessee Valley food they need this holiday season. WAFF has partnered with several Walmart locations, and all donated items at the front of participating Walmart stores will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
WAFF
The story behind Christmas at the Corner in Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Plenty of folks have Christmas lights this time of year, but not everyone has goats in pajamas. Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas at the Corner. The 50 acres of land was bought by a man in 1919. Over the years, the family decided to name it Heritage Corner Farm because it’s where family members spend time together and pass down generations of stories.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAFF
Local businesses hope to bring in new clientele following Small Business Saturday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday, a chance for local shops to have their time in the spotlight. But small businesses often come with their own hardships. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18 percent of businesses fail within...
WAFF
Small Business Saturday looks to bring in new clientele to Rocket City Businesses
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday, a chance for local shops to have their time in the spotlight. But small businesses often come with their own hardships. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18 percent of businesses fail within...
WAAY-TV
Grand jury: Deputy justified in shooting death of Lawrence County man
The deputy who shot and killed a suspect in Lawrence County was justified in his actions, a grand jury has ruled. Marty Hutto died Aug. 6 after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle. Hutto was driving down the center of the...
