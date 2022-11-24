NY AG's office investigating Nassau officers after unmarked police car killed pedestrian

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Attorney General Letitia James’ Office announced on Wednesday it is investigating the Nassau Police Department after an unmarked police car hit and killed a pedestrian.

The police vehicle hit 47-year-old Miguel Romero as he attempted to cross Front Street near New York Avenue in Uniondale just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

Law enforcement would not say how many officers were involved in the crash, but the department did say multiple officers were treated for minor injuries after.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation will carry out the probe alongside the Nassau County homicide squad’s investigation.