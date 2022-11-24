ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

NY AG's office investigating Nassau officers after unmarked police car killed pedestrian

By Curtis Brodner
 5 days ago

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Attorney General Letitia James’ Office announced on Wednesday it is investigating the Nassau Police Department after an unmarked police car hit and killed a pedestrian.

The police vehicle hit 47-year-old Miguel Romero as he attempted to cross Front Street near New York Avenue in Uniondale just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

Law enforcement would not say how many officers were involved in the crash, but the department did say multiple officers were treated for minor injuries after.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation will carry out the probe alongside the Nassau County homicide squad’s investigation.

J P
5d ago

What does she think? The officer deliberately ran him over ?Investigate DeBlasio wife on the missing $800 million. Or what Hochul knew when Lt Governor? Or maybe Mayor Adams for his mishandling of City

Herbert T Prophet Jr.
4d ago

Miss James please give this family the justice they deserve and not what that other unethical department will do the cover it up there's too much covering up and no transparency a lot of these agencies don't know the meaning of the word transparency when it comes to us but sure know how to cover up lie and get back by those who look like them

