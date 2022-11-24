ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant hosts their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — Bubba’s Fat Burgers and sponsors hosted their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway event at the Yamboree Fair Grounds in Gilmer. Hundreds of people showed up to get their free Thanksgiving lunch.

James Brown is the owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant, people refer to him as “Bubba.” The Gilmer community admires Bubba and his big heart. He said he feels called to serve his community because God provided his restaurant.

“It’s a chance for people to get together and this is the season of Thanksgiving. We have so much in this country to be thankful for,” Gilmer resident Andy Gibson said.

Brown advertises the event to first responders, but everyone was welcomed.

“The senior citizens, the veterans, the first , and everyone else that wants to come out eat with us,” said Brown.

One of the organizers and sponsors of the event is Shayne Wilson, he said that Brown approached him years ago to do this and he is happy to be a part of this giveaway.

“Bubba is doing all of the food you know, it is really Bubba’s dream to feed the community,” Wilson said.

Football players from Gilmer High School also volunteered at the giveaway.

“It just feels good to see everybody come together, you know, don’t care about their differences, just get together and enjoy being with each other,” said Gilmer football player Jordan Seth.

The Thanksgiving lunch included all of the traditional holiday food and everyone was grateful for the annual giveaway. Brown said that without the sponsors and volunteers, the event would not be possible.

“Got this thing together and we trying to serve the peoples,” Brown said.

It’s special to see the community coming together to celebrate the holiday together.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

