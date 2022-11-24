2,000 meals served at Community Thanksgiving Dinner in SLO

Tears and laughter were shared at a free Thanksgiving dinner prepared by volunteers and organized by Grassroots II on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

More than 2,000 meals were served or delivered at the 51st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

“We are grateful to the Elks Lodge for donating the use of their facility, including the kitchen and dining hall, for the third year running,” said Heather Todd, coordinator with Grassroots II.

Preacher Eugene Cothren offered a prayer at table with five others before eating.

Preacher Eugene Cothren wipes away tears as he gives thanks at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner served Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo. Over 1,500 meals were served or delivered. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“We’ve all had a hard way this year. We’re all facing big hurdles right now,” Cothren said.

He concluded, “Lay straight our crooked path. Bless us on our way, coming and going. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

He later wiped away tears when he shared turning points in his life and gratitude for the dinner.

To support Grassroots II in its continuing efforts this holiday season, donations can be made via Venmo @GrassrootsIIinc or by mail at P.O. Box 426, San Luis Obispo CA 93406.