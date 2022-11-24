ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

2,000 meals served at Community Thanksgiving Dinner in SLO

By David Middlecamp
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

Tears and laughter were shared at a free Thanksgiving dinner prepared by volunteers and organized by Grassroots II on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

More than 2,000 meals were served or delivered at the 51st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

“We are grateful to the Elks Lodge for donating the use of their facility, including the kitchen and dining hall, for the third year running,” said Heather Todd, coordinator with Grassroots II.

Preacher Eugene Cothren offered a prayer at table with five others before eating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5sli_0jLsDiDG00
Preacher Eugene Cothren wipes away tears as he gives thanks at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner served Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo. Over 1,500 meals were served or delivered. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“We’ve all had a hard way this year. We’re all facing big hurdles right now,” Cothren said.

He concluded, “Lay straight our crooked path. Bless us on our way, coming and going. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

He later wiped away tears when he shared turning points in his life and gratitude for the dinner.

To support Grassroots II in its continuing efforts this holiday season, donations can be made via Venmo @GrassrootsIIinc or by mail at P.O. Box 426, San Luis Obispo CA 93406.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMkhT_0jLsDiDG00
From left, Moses Flores, Johnny Isasi, Karyn Peterson, Eddy Marquez and Brooke Jones enjoy the Community Thanksgiving Dinner served Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo. Over 1,500 meals were served or delivered. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Downtown lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season

Event the first of multiple annual holiday happenings in Paso Robles. – Paso Robles officially entered the holiday season Friday night when Mrs. Claus threw a switch and lit up the Downtown City Park. The holiday lights festooned in the oak trees illuminated the park. Mayor Steve Martin and members...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast performing arts center burglarized

Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city

The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
LOS OSOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
172
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy