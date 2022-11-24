Read full article on original website
Large chunk of sidewalk caved in off the popular West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular 2.5-mile stretch along the ocean. Tourists, locals, and dogs walk and bike along the stretch by the thousands every week. But visitors on Sunday had to walk in the street to avoid an area of sidewalk that caved in, off of Columbia Street, early Friday morning.
Santa Cruz organization helps farms transition to green farming systems
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County organization is being recognized for its work in fighting the impacts of climate change. The California Climate and Agricultural Networks awarded Sacha Lozano, the program manager for the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, a climate and agriculture leadership award. The honor comes after the group helped local farms transition to more climate-resilient farming systems.
California Christmas tree farm turns to non-traditional varietals to combat climate change
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Glenn Church's family has been growing Christmas trees in Royal Oaks for 63 years but in the last decade, they've had to change how they do things. Climate change and persistent drought have made it tough to grow the traditional Douglas Fir in and other popular Christmas tree varietals in California.
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
Santa Cruz woman one step closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz woman named Cora Evans is one step closer to a decades-long journey of becoming a saint. Evans was a wife, mother, writer, and mystic. Last week, she was declared a servant of God in a unanimous decision by the U.S. Conference of Bishops.
$5,000 reward for information about poisoned dogs in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the poisoning of two pet dogs in Watsonville. According to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, PETA is offering the money to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who poisoned two dogs.
Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise
SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
New Monterey mayor's top priority: Housing
MONTEREY, Calif. — Come December, Monterey is set to welcome Mayor Tyller Williamson and Councilwoman Kim Barber—both of whom say housing is their top priority. Williamson was up against fellow councilman Dan Albert Jr., whose father, Dan Albert Sr., was mayor of Monterey for 20 years. As of...
Police looking for vehicle after car chase, shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — Dozens of gunshots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon in a Seaside neighborhood, Monday morning, with 911 calls coming in just before noon. Reports flooded police saying that a car was chasing another car. An investigation by Seaside police found that the shooting began on Yosemite Street, near San Pablo Avenue, a single block away from an elementary school.
