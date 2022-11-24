ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz organization helps farms transition to green farming systems

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County organization is being recognized for its work in fighting the impacts of climate change. The California Climate and Agricultural Networks awarded Sacha Lozano, the program manager for the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, a climate and agriculture leadership award. The honor comes after the group helped local farms transition to more climate-resilient farming systems.
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
$5,000 reward for information about poisoned dogs in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the poisoning of two pet dogs in Watsonville. According to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, PETA is offering the money to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who poisoned two dogs.
Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise

SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
New Monterey mayor's top priority: Housing

MONTEREY, Calif. — Come December, Monterey is set to welcome Mayor Tyller Williamson and Councilwoman Kim Barber—both of whom say housing is their top priority. Williamson was up against fellow councilman Dan Albert Jr., whose father, Dan Albert Sr., was mayor of Monterey for 20 years. As of...
Police looking for vehicle after car chase, shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — Dozens of gunshots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon in a Seaside neighborhood, Monday morning, with 911 calls coming in just before noon. Reports flooded police saying that a car was chasing another car. An investigation by Seaside police found that the shooting began on Yosemite Street, near San Pablo Avenue, a single block away from an elementary school.
