The first of what is likely to be a long list of players for the Oregon Ducks to enter the transfer portal has come. Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday night that he plans to enter the portal and look for a new team once the portal window opens on December 5. Thornton, who is a former 4-star recruit, found some success late in the season after an injury to WR Chase Cota made room for him in the starting lineup, but he was never able to find his ceiling in Eugene after being a highly-touted recruit from Baltimore coming to...

EUGENE, OR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO