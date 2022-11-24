Egg Bowl Preview: A Battle Between Bitter Rivals

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 2022 version of the Egg Bowl should spark fireworks.

Going into this year’s matchup of Ole Miss and Mississippi State there is drama.

Rumors about where Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin might end up, and pressure for MSU’s head ball coach Mike Leach to beat his rival.

Ole Miss stands at 8-3, while the Bulldogs post a 7-4 record.

In the video above listen to what both head coaches think of each other.

The Egg Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m.

