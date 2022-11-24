ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds ‘Walk to End It’

 4 days ago
(Patty Kruszewski/Henrico Citizen)

Held Nov. 6 at Dorey Park, the fifth anniversary edition of the Walk To End It attracted walkers (and riders) of all ages, helping to raise awareness and funds for Safe Harbor Shelter’s work to help victims of human trafficking. (Read more about the walk in this Oct. 14, 2022 Citizen article.)

