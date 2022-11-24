Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city
The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police to conduct DUI patrols this week
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Tuesday and Wednesday, the department announced Sunday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants to keep...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
calcoastnews.com
Man shot and killed in Santa Maria
A 21-year-old man died after an assailant shot him multiple times in Santa Maria on Friday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported an assailant had shot a man on the 700 block of East Meehan Street. Officers arrived to find the victim sitting in his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0