PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO