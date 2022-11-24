Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges
(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
fox9.com
Prior Lake standoff: Suspect with mental health issues facing 8 charges
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are recommending eight charges for a man who fled officers and then barricaded himself inside a family’s home, leading to a roughly nine-hour standoff with law enforcement in Prior Lake on Friday. Investigators believe the 31-year-old man is homeless and has mental...
winonaradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man
(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove
Police in Cottage Grove are using a dangerous, wrong-way crash Friday night as a reminder to not drink and drive and to always find a sober ride. At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man from Nebraska who is suspected of driving under the influence, when he went the wrong way on Keats Ave. and crashed into another vehicle head-on near 70th St.
KIMT
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
fox9.com
Driver arrested after police chase, crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Woodbury was arrested Friday afternoon for fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, leaving two people injured, according to law enforcement. The Woodbury Police Department said at 1:23 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit after locating a car that ran from State Patrol...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Man steals car with infant inside in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. – Police in Stillwater are searching for a man who stole a car with an infant inside Wednesday.Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lydia Circle. The man then ditched the car and the unharmed child behind a business a few minutes later.Police say the suspect "is not considered dangerous," and they are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911, or 651-351-4918.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
kfgo.com
Police shooting under investigation in Red Wing
RED WING, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting involving a deputy and a suspect in Red Wing. It happened after a vehicle crash Tuesday. Agents say a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy got into a struggle with the driver and shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 2