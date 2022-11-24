ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

PRIOR LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KFIL Radio

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man

(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
STOCKTON, MN
fox9.com

Driver arrested after police chase, crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Woodbury was arrested Friday afternoon for fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, leaving two people injured, according to law enforcement. The Woodbury Police Department said at 1:23 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit after locating a car that ran from State Patrol...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man steals car with infant inside in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. – Police in Stillwater are searching for a man who stole a car with an infant inside Wednesday.Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lydia Circle.  The man then ditched the car and the unharmed child behind a business a few minutes later.Police say the suspect "is not considered dangerous," and they are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911, or 651-351-4918.
STILLWATER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
kfgo.com

Police shooting under investigation in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting involving a deputy and a suspect in Red Wing. It happened after a vehicle crash Tuesday. Agents say a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy got into a struggle with the driver and shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
RED WING, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota.

