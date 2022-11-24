Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno Mom Convicted of Heroin Trafficking Heads to Federal Lockup
Someone should nominate Eva Dolores Romero for Worst Mom of the Year. The 55-year-old Fresno resident received a sentence this month of 50 months in federal prison following her drug trafficking conviction. According to court documents, Romero conspired with her son and others to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin into Fresno...
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
KMPH.com
Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
KMJ
17-year-old Arrested, Found With Homemade Gun During Traffic Stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
Armed man shot and killed by police in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed man was shot and killed by Madera Police Saturday night, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a call regarding a man in possession of a gun acting erratically near Ellis and Merced streets. When officers arrived, they said they attempted to […]
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
Kings County Sheriff's Office investigating second drive-by shooting in 24 hours
The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating its second drive-by shooting in 24 hours. It is unknown if the two shootings are connected.
KMPH.com
Woman accused of reckless driving goes off an embankment in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who officers say was driving recklessly on Highway 168 ended down an embankment near McKinley Ave. CHP Fresno says the woman driving a small grey Toyota was speeding on the middle lane when she made a move onto the fast lane, clipping a vehicle.
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
KMPH.com
CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia
A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
KMPH.com
Three suspects wanted for stealing, flashing gun at 7-Eleven in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday, hoping to identify three suspects who stole from the 7-Eleven near Clinton and Cedar Avenues. According to police, three suspects walked into the store on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m. and stole several items....
KMPH.com
Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole
One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
How to keep yourself safe during this year's holiday shopping
To help keep people safe, patrol units were spotted in busy areas, but officials say there is more you can do to protect yourself and your belongings.
KMPH.com
Parents need to talk to their children about fentanyl before it's too late
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News is committed to bringing you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. Now we are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to bring you this report highlighting the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and public health to educate communities on the dangers of this lethal drug.
