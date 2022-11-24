ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Project pride

Last night, Project Pride SRQ honored those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The organization held a candlelight vigil of remembrance at Five points park in Sarasota. People gathered together, lit candles and signed cards to send to survivors. The mayor...
SARASOTA, FL
Superintendent negotiating resignation

The Sarasota county school board has begun negotiations with superintendent Brennan Asplen to resign his position, according to the herald tribune. The negotiations are taking place as Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at five. Where the board could vote to fire him. Negotiations between...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser returns

MANATEE (WSNN) - If you're looking to buy a real Christmas Tree this year, one Suncoast organization has you covered. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County has officially kicked off its 68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser. People from near and far have made this a family holiday...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Motorcyclist killed in Bradenton crash

BRADENTON (WSNN) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton, Saturday. The Bradenton Police department reports it happened Saturday morning at 9:30 on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West. BPD says a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Manatee Ave. W., approaching the 4700 block when it collided with another vehicle.
BRADENTON, FL
Sarasota Farmers Market packed on Small Business Saturday

The Sarasota Farmers Market was packed today as people showed up to support small business Saturday. Shop owners across the Suncoast were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But with perseverance they kept going. Seeing crowds shuffle through their booths meant a little more to these merchants this year. “They lost...
SARASOTA, FL
Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade

The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is happening again this year. The plan of the parade is to start off the Christmas season, and get everyone in the holiday spirit. The event is free to all spectators, and you can watch anywhere along the boat parade route. The route runs from just north of Albee road, to the Circus Bridge.
VENICE, FL
Charlotte accident

In Charlotte County, a fiery crash on I-75 creates a traffic nightmare during the holiday weekend. It happened Friday night on the northbound lanes of I-75 near the kings highway exit. Florida highway patrol says a Chevy pickup truck and Dodge pickup truck with a utility trailer were traveling in...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Venice, Buchholz to clash in FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinal

VENICE (SNN-TV) - After another standout performance on Friday against Riverview, the Venice Indians are once again state semifinal bound. The Indians ground game carried them to a 35-15, Class 4S-Region 4 title win over the Rams. Both RB Alvin Johnson III and QB Brooks Bentley poked holes in Riverview's run defense all night long. Johnson finished with 104 yards and 2 TD's on 13 carries, whereas Bentley accrued 35 yards on 6 carries, but score two pivotal TD's.
VENICE, FL
Ukrainian dance show Kolo premiering next month

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Kolo is a new dance inspired by Ukrainian culture. The show features ball room dancing, visual arts and original music. Kolo is premiering Dec. 26th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The shows producers Liliia and Iaroslav have been traveling to Sarasota each month for two years. Their goal is to entertain audience members.
SARASOTA, FL
Friday Football Fever: Playoffs - Regional Finals

VENICE (SNN-TV) - Friday Football Fever is the exclusive home for high school football highlights here on the Suncoast. The list of games is a short one tonight, but the road was long for both teams involved to reach this point. The Rams writing their own destiny, made the finals...
VENICE, FL

