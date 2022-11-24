Read full article on original website
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
winonaradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man
(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove
Police in Cottage Grove are using a dangerous, wrong-way crash Friday night as a reminder to not drink and drive and to always find a sober ride. At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man from Nebraska who is suspected of driving under the influence, when he went the wrong way on Keats Ave. and crashed into another vehicle head-on near 70th St.
Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
Man steals car with infant inside in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. – Police in Stillwater are searching for a man who stole a car with an infant inside Wednesday.Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lydia Circle. The man then ditched the car and the unharmed child behind a business a few minutes later.Police say the suspect "is not considered dangerous," and they are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911, or 651-351-4918.
Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
Man crashes, arrested after leading police on pursuit in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. -- A man is under arrest after he led police on a pursuit that ended in a car crash Friday afternoon.Police say officers located a vehicle that fled from State Patrol the night before, shortly before 1:30 p.m., and attempted to box the vehicle. The suspect fled, heading westbound on Interstate 94.Officers attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. Police discontinued the chase when it continued north onto White Bear Avenue. Officers say they saw the vehicle crash into another a few blocks ahead of them.Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.Officers found methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition on the suspect and in his vehicle, police say.The suspect was taken into custody by police and had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive. According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1...
KIMT
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
