Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
WAAY-TV
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Local Teacher to get our of this World memorial. Local teacher Katherine...
southerntorch.com
Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!
HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
Community Free Dental Clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 Madison County residents since 2013
If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.
‘Person of interest’ detained after shooting on Ortega Circle in Huntsville
One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.
HPD: Four in custody after police chase
A police chase involving the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) ended with 4 people in custody on Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. On Monday, a...
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
WAFF
Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
‘I love you,’ Alabama police officer tells suicidal man as they pull him from bridge
Three Alabama police officers are being called heroes after they risked their lives to save the life of a suicidal man. Gadsden police officials told the story Friday in a social media post. “One week ago today, three members of our Police Department risked their own lives to save the...
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police on scene of death investigation
Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
WAAY-TV
'We know who did it': Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death
Nearly eight years ago, Donna Howell lost her son, 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio, to gun violence in Huntsville. The murder remains unsolved. This year marks yet another holiday season that Howell is spending without her son. It's a pain, she said, that never goes away. "I just think about Christmas shopping...
WAFF
The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s 30th annual Can-a-thon event kicked off Monday, November 28th, and runs until December 9th. The goal is to provide those in the Tennessee Valley food they need this holiday season. WAFF has partnered with several Walmart locations, and all donated items at the front of participating Walmart stores will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville employees accused of stealing thousands of dollars from city
WAAY 31's I-Team has uncovered new information on warrants alleging theft and embezzlement from the city of Huntsville. Court records show Michelle McCutchan and Jonas Adamson were charged with theft of property and embezzlement in October 2021. WAAY 31 began looking into the situation after a viewer contacted us, wanting to know where the case stands now, more than a year after their arrests.
2 injured in Memorial Parkway crash
A crash shut down parts of Memorial Parkway on Monday evening.
$1,100 tip is ‘Friendsgiving’ surprise for Alabama Waffle House waitress
A group of Cullman-area friends “upped the ante” on a young tradition they call Friendsgiving by giving a Waffle House waitress a $1,100 tip. Tanya Ragsdale described the incident in a Nov. 19 Facebook post: She said her party of 12 went out for an early gathering at the Waffle House on Ala. 157 at I-65 planning to leave $100 each.
