ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9

A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Local Teacher to get our of this World memorial. Local teacher Katherine...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!

HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. On Monday, a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police on scene of death investigation

Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s 30th annual Can-a-thon event kicked off Monday, November 28th, and runs until December 9th. The goal is to provide those in the Tennessee Valley food they need this holiday season. WAFF has partnered with several Walmart locations, and all donated items at the front of participating Walmart stores will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Former Huntsville employees accused of stealing thousands of dollars from city

WAAY 31's I-Team has uncovered new information on warrants alleging theft and embezzlement from the city of Huntsville. Court records show Michelle McCutchan and Jonas Adamson were charged with theft of property and embezzlement in October 2021. WAAY 31 began looking into the situation after a viewer contacted us, wanting to know where the case stands now, more than a year after their arrests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy