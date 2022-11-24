Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
PED Fitness Expert Offers New Theory About Conor McGregor’s Bulky Physique: ‘It’s Either the Sauce or Photoshop’
Conor McGregor is once again being called out for his suspicious muscle mass. On Twitter, the outspoken Irishman responded to the reveal that he had not been in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for more than a year by confirming he would return to testing in February 2023. “I...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
Randy Couture looks back on his MMA finale, says he knew it was time to retire
When Randy Couture fought Lyoto Machida nearly a dozen years ago, he already had decided it would be his last fight. Couture fought Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Their fight was part of what at the time was the largest attendance and largest live gate in UFC history.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
Kayla Harrison Speaks Out Following Her PFL Finals Loss To Larissa Pacheco
Kayla Harrison spoke out following her PFL finals loss. For three years in a row, PFL’s Kayla Harrison was on top. She was the champion of the PFL lightweight division and had not lost in her professional MMA career. Coming into the 2022 PFL finals, Harrison was a huge favorite. She was facing Larissa Pacheco, whom she had beaten twice before and set to headline the first-ever PFL PPV event. Harrison shockingly lost the bout to Pacheco by unanimous decision and in turn, lost out on the one million dollar prize.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
CBS Sports
Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight results, highlights: 'Rougarou' batters, TKOs opponent for title
For years, Regis Prograis has been searching for any opportunity to get back to the quality of fights he felt he deserved as one of the world's elite fighters. Prograis' opportunity came on Saturday night and he made the best of it, knocking out Jose Zepeda in the 11th round to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight championship.
Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling Face Off at PFL Championships on Friday Night
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo squared off at the 2022 PFL World Championships on Friday night, adding to the speculation that the two are booked for a 2023 scrap inside the Octagon. During an interview with John Morgan, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
BKFC’s David Feldman reveals plans to make bid for Nate Diaz after Triller buyout: “I want everybody”
BKFC president David Feldman plans to get make a bid in the Nate Diaz sweepstakes. The Stockton native fought out his UFC contract in September. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in his final bout, ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, causing the promotion to change plans. As a result, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson instead.
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
ringsidenews.com
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
